Development ministry to develop cost of living plan

The Development Ministry’s plan to reduce the cost of living and de-escalate the prices of food and basic household items is under way, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said during a press briefing on Monday.

According to Marinakis, a new meeting between Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos and the institutional bodies of the association of supermarkets, the food industry and multinational companies has been scheduled for this week.

“The implementation of this plan is yielding results, as, according to research, supermarket prices were on average 1.92% lower in June 2024 compared to the same period last year and a similar de-escalation is expected for July as well. There is certainly no complacency and the concerted effort to de-escalate prices will continue. The government’s development policy, together with continued efforts to increase citizens’ incomes, will contribute to the gradual strengthening of households’ purchasing power,” he pointed out.