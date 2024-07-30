ECONOMY

Development ministry to develop cost of living plan

Development ministry to develop cost of living plan
File photo.

The Development Ministry’s plan to reduce the cost of living and de-escalate the prices of food and basic household items is under way, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said during a press briefing on Monday.

According to Marinakis, a new meeting between Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos and the institutional bodies of the association of supermarkets, the food industry and multinational companies has been scheduled for this week.

“The implementation of this plan is yielding results, as, according to research, supermarket prices were on average 1.92% lower in June 2024 compared to the same period last year and a similar de-escalation is expected for July as well. There is certainly no complacency and the concerted effort to de-escalate prices will continue. The government’s development policy, together with continued efforts to increase citizens’ incomes, will contribute to the gradual strengthening of households’ purchasing power,” he pointed out.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Why Greece is so popular with foreign realty investors
ECONOMY

Why Greece is so popular with foreign realty investors

Convergence with eurozone to take more than 20 years, BoG governor says
ECONOMY

Convergence with eurozone to take more than 20 years, BoG governor says

Gov’t committed to controlling inflation, PM says
ECONOMY

Gov’t committed to controlling inflation, PM says

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1
ECONOMY

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1

Public debt in steady decline
ECONOMY

Public debt in steady decline

From baby food into vitamins
BUSINESS

From baby food into vitamins