Metlen acquires Volterra

Metlen Energy & Metals announced the conclusion of the agreement to acquire all the shares of electricity producer, trader and supplier Volterra on July 25.

A merger process will follow, with the absorption of Volterra by the parent Metlen Energy & Metals, which operates in the electricity retail market through the Protergia brand. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The acquisition and absorption of Watt+Volt preceded it in 2023, while the acquisition of EFA Energy was also completed earlier this year.