Ayia Napa Marina has new app

Ayia Napa Marina in eastern Cyprus has recently launched its new mobile app, aiming to contribute to the connectivity between members of and visitors to its vibrant and rapidly growing community.

The brand-new app, which is already available for iOS and Android devices, will be a useful tool for vessel/yacht owners, crew members, owners or tenants, partners or investors in any of the marina’s commercial outlets, as well as for visitors to this popular destination.

Offering a range of benefits such as personalized services, news updates and exclusive corporate announcements, the app aims to enhance the experience of everyone who visits, stays in and cooperates with or invests in the marina.

Users will have access to customized information and services that suit their needs and interests, be informed about the latest news, events and offers of the marina, and will also have access to promotions. The application is designed with the end users and their needs in mind, enhancing their experience and providing excellent service and convenience.

Ayia Napa is probably the most popular resort in Cyprus and belongs to Famagusta District.