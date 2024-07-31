ECONOMY

Faster property sales via the new cadastre

File photo.

The key elements of the new cadastre bill were presented by Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou and Deputy Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The main goals are to complete the cadastre by 2025, incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into the legal review of contracts and streamline real estate transfer procedures.

The bill outlines how the cadastre will be completed by 2025 and become the sole authority managing all real estate transactions. The cadastre will implement uniform rules and introduce digital tools for everyone and unify the records of the mortgage registries. Additionally, mortgage registries will be permanently closed by the end of 2024.

The final deadline for real estate declarations is set for November 30. AI will be utilized in the legal review of contracts, significantly reducing the processing time for complex cases to less than half. The bill establishes a framework for the safe use of AI.

As Kathimerini has already reported, the new bill also facilitates quick and easy corrections of errors in old land registration studies. All procedures will be conducted electronically through a digital platform, accelerating the process by up to one third.

Property

