PPC announces new wind power plant in Romania

PPC Group has announced the construction of a new 140-megawatt wind farm in the area of Deleni in Vaslui province, eastern Romania.

A new wind power plant in the same area with an installed capacity of 140 MW will be added in the renewable energy sources (RES) portfolio of PPC Renewables, as it reaches construction phase.

The new wind plant is designed with 23 GE Vernova 6.1 MW turbines and will be connected to the grid by the end of 2025. Given the high wind potential of the region, the estimated annual generation of the power plant is expected to be 370 gigawatt-hours per year.

Once operational, CO2 emissions of 215,000 tons will be avoided annually. The project is expected to provide enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 62,000 households.

PPC Renewables operates an existing portfolio of more than 700 MW in Romania. Upon completion, the total installed RES capacity of the PPC Group in the country will reach approximately 850 MW. PPC Group is laying the foundations to lead Romania’s energy transformation, increasing the total installed capacity in the country to more than 2 GW by the end of 2026 with an ambitious investment plan, which will position the company dynamically in the field of RES.

PPC Group currently has a total installed RES capacity of 4.7 GW both in Greece and Romania, being the leading Southeast European electric utility with a strong pipeline of 20 GW, laying the groundwork to 2030 and beyond.