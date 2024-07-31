ECONOMY

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece

Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Christos Megalou expressed his optimism regarding the course of the domestic banking system and the economy in general in an interview with BusinessDaily.gr.

“I am optimistic about the state of the economy and what has been achieved so far. There is momentum, and if we make the right moves, I see the potential for the economy to continue to grow. There is a possibility that this rise in GDP will roll over into society and that is something that we all have to keep in mind, and it is possible that this country will try to get closer to the European average,” Megalou said.

