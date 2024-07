Cyprus will soon launch tenders for the completion of the liquefied natural gas terminal for electricity generation, despite the termination of a 500-million-euro contract with Chinese-led CPP-METRON Consortium and an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office over possible tender fraud and misappropriation of EU funds, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou has said.

