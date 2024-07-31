ECONOMY BUSINESS

My Market teams up with coffee chain Il Toto

Supermarket chain My Market has decided to capitalize on the great demand of the takeaway coffee market by collaborating with the Il Toto coffee chain.

The collaboration has started at the My Market Local store (this is the convenience store chain that My Market is developing with the franchising system) in the Zografou area, where there is an Il Toto store inside the supermarket.

It is noted that so far this year 10 new My Market Local stores have already opened, bringing the total number of stores of this type to 24, while overall it is estimated that 25 new My Market Local stores will be opened in the current year.

