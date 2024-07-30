ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Local bourse session grabs attention

The Greek bourse revealed a very interesting picture on Tuesday as there was a general trend for sales almost the entire session, but certain blue chips (most notably Eurobank) and a large number of other stocks resisted, leaving the rising stocks almost on at the same level as the decliners. Trading volume also showed some welcome improvement, a day before the end of the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,460.48 points, shedding 0.51% from Monday’s 1,468.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.58%, ending at 3,555.34 points.

The banks index fared better, slipping just 0.14%, as National fell 1.16% and Piraeus conceded 0.26%, while Alpha stayed put and Eurobank advanced 0.98%. Ellaktor parted with 2.96%, EYDAP eased 2.08% and Metlen gave up 2.05%, but ElvalHalcor grew 1.62% and OTE telecom earned 1.60%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 52 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €67.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.39% to close at 165.40 points.

Stocks

