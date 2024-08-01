Goat plague imported from Romania, minister says

Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food Christos Kellas confirmed on Wednesday that the animals that spread the highly contagious infection plaguing sheep and goats in Greece came from Romania.

Speaking on ERT radio, he said there are now “serious indications about the country and the way the disease” entered Greece.

He added that Romania has taken measures, while at the same time an epidemiological investigation is ongoing while the state prosecutor has also intervened.

“At any rate, that seems to be where they came from [Romania]. We are doing what we have to do and we are continuing the effort in an intensive way, in order to limit the disease as much as possible,” he said.

He also announced that the European Union has banned the export of live animals from Romania to Greece until it fully clarifies the circumstances under which the disease spread.