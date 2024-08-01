One offer tabled for Attica-Crete power link

One binding offer was submitted for the acquisition of 20% of the Independent Power Transmission Operator’s (ADMIE) subsidiary company Ariadne Interconnection, operator of the Attica-Crete electrical interconnection.

The bid was submitted by State Grid International Development Belgium Ltd, a subsidiary of the Chinese State Grid, which already holds 24% of ADMIE shares.

The second phase of the tender for the allocation of 20% of Ariadne Interconnection was completed last Friday and the offer submitted is under evaluation.

The electrical interconnection of Crete with Attica, with a transmission capacity of 1 gigawatt, direct current (DC) technology, is the largest and most complex electricity transmission project in Greece and one of the three deepest marine interconnections worldwide.