ATHEX: Bourse grows over 5.2% during July

Banks led the Greek stock market to a remarkable rally on Wednesday, which compounded the month’s gains to see the benchmark at Athinon Avenue end July 5.26% higher than its level at end-June. The interest in the market was also highlighted by the significant increase in turnover, though rising stocks only marginally outnumbered decliners on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,478.17 points, adding 1.21% to Tuesday’s 1,460.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.45%, ending at 3,606.78 points.

The banks index advanced 2.15%, on Piraeus jumping 3.50%, Eurobank rising 2.32%, Alpha fetching 2.22% and National grabbing 1.35%. Titan Cement augmented 2.81%, EYDAP improved 2.65%, Lamda Development collected 2.28%, Public Power Corporation earned 1.99% and Coca-Cola HBC was up 1.80%, though Ellaktor fell 0.61%.

In total 48 stocks obtained gains, 46 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 132.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €82.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.32% to close at 169.24 points. 

