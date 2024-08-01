ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Car rental sector plays key part in the economy

The short- and long-term car rental sector is estimated to directly contribute 1.3 billion euros to Greece’s gross domestic product, based on 2022 data.

In fact, it is a sector with significant multiplier effects, as according to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), for every euro of added value from the operation of businesses, another €0.80 of GDP is created in other domestic sectors (€1.80 in total).

The total fleet approached 280,000 vehicles in 2023, with an upward trend in recent years.

In the car rental sector, 2,400 companies have been active since 2013, with an upward trend, while employees amount to 9,800.

