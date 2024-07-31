ECONOMY BUSINESS

Upward revision for Eurobank

Upward revision for Eurobank
[Reuters]

Eurobank has revised upward its objectives for 2024, raising the estimate for organic operating profits to over 1.6 billion euros against €1.5 billion in its previous estimate, a return on equity close to 16.5% vs 15%, NPL ratio of 3% vs 3.5% previously estimated and a capital ratio of 17%.

“We are on track to achieve or exceed the goals we have set for the year,” underlined the group’s managing director, Fokion Karavias, briefing analysts on the results of the second quarter, emphasizing the synergies created after the acquisition of 55.886% of Hellenic Bank. The group’s assets now reach €100 billion and, as Karavias clarified, the two banks, Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, will operate as “separate entities” as they have distinct activities with a “completely complementary nature.” 

“Their merger is our ultimate goal and I am optimistic that this will happen at the right time, but the timing also depends on the minority shareholders,” he added. The synergies are found in the improvement of net interest income, which will come from the strengthening of deposits and the improvement of the mix of Hellenic’s deposits, in combination with the expansion of its loan portfolio.

Banking Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Agreement to establish fifth Greek banking pillar
ECONOMY

Agreement to establish fifth Greek banking pillar

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31
ECONOMY

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs
CYPRUS

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years
BANKS

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years

Dividend payout ‘a milestone’
BANKING

Dividend payout ‘a milestone’

Bank supports staff multi-child families
BUSINESS

Bank supports staff multi-child families