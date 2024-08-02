ECONOMY

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%
[InTimeNews]

Optima Bank posted first-half profits of €69 million, up 57% from the €44.1 million posted in the first half of 2023, it announced Thursday.

On a quarterly basis, profits rose 41%, to €36.3 million, from €25.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. CEO Dimitris Kyparissis noted that the bank posted an industry leading return on total equity of 26.7%.

“In the first half of 2024 we continued growing our loan book by generating €1,222 mln new loan disbursements, up from € 961 mln in the same period last year, as the demand for credit in our targeted markets remains robust,” Kyparissis told analysts.

The bank’s deposits grew 34% year-on-year, reaching €3.7 billion, with the loans-to-deposit ratio standing at 81.5%. In light of the results, Optima upwardly revised its total profits estimate for 2024, to €134 million.

“We started a new bank from zero and in less than five years we managed to become a force to be reckoned with and a reference bank in the Greek market, with an industry leading cost to income and the highest return on equity for our investors,” Kyparissis added.

Economy Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece
ECONOMY

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece

NBG expects strong demand for loans
ECONOMY

NBG expects strong demand for loans

Avax to receive 300 million-euro loan
ECONOMY

Avax to receive 300 million-euro loan

Greek lenders and EIB boost mid-caps funding
ECONOMY

Greek lenders and EIB boost mid-caps funding

Cypriot NPEs remain unchanged
ECONOMY

Cypriot NPEs remain unchanged

Finance minister supports merger of Attica and Pancreta banks
ECONOMY

Finance minister supports merger of Attica and Pancreta banks