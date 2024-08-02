ECONOMY

New interest in collective bargaining

The government wants to strengthen collective bargaining procedures, reversing a trend that saw sector agreements often ditched in favor of enterprise deals.

The government, having increased the minimum wage, has committed itself to raising middle-ranking private sector employees’ wages, addressing concerns about stagnant incomes and the impact of inflation.

Meeting with employers’ association and employee unions, Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has spoken of the need for a new social employment pact. The new concern about collective bargaining is also the result of pressure from the EU. Greece is obliged to accept, by November, a 2022 directive setting a target of 80% of workers being covered by collective bargaining agreements. While the target is EU-wide and not specific by country, less than 30% of employees are covered in Greece.

Providing attractive private sector wages, while also boosting employment, is a combination that the government believes can be done. The low wages offered are often blamed for the lack of interest.

Employment

