A field of withered sunflowers is seen in Drama, northern Greece. ‘Before considering drastic solutions like changing crops, we must manage what we have effectively and, above all, accurately measure existing resources,’ says Konstantinos Soulis, from the Agricultural University of Athens. [Alexandros Avramidis]

Most of Greece’s rural areas are currently facing water rationing due to severe drought and water scarcity, which is impacting crop yields. Peach, nectarine, apricot and plum trees in northern Greece are suffering from water shortages and underperforming. Producers warn that “the quality of the fruit will be below expectations.” In Messara, southern Crete, vegetables grown in greenhouses have dried up due to a lack of irrigation, resulting in a significant drop in production.

Meanwhile, in Thessaly, central Greece, a seemingly paradoxical situation is unfolding: Areas still dealing with the aftermath of last September’s floods are now experiencing severe water shortages that hinder irrigation for corn and other grains, cotton and industrial tomatoes. Large regions of Karditsa and Larissa rely on Local Organizations of Land Reclamation (TOEB) for irrigation from Lake Plastira, as the Smokovo reservoir has been dry for a month. “Many boreholes are bringing up air, not water,” producers say.

The challenging situation in Greece and across the Mediterranean is detailed in the Copernicus report for July 2024.

Estimates, not measurements

Is it time for Greece to reconsider its crops? “It’s time to learn how to manage available water resources more effectively, not only during droughts but also during periods of availability. Additionally, we need to make reliable measurements of our water usage,” says Konstantinos Soulis, assistant professor of geoinformatics and spatial analysis in agriculture and environment at the Agricultural University of Athens. Soulis, along with scientists Emmanouil Psomiadis and Paraskevi Londra, has conducted a study as part of the reform of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), assessing the water needs for agriculture by region in Greece. “All studies are based on estimates, not actual measurements of water usage,” he emphasizes.

He adds that “even TOEBs with water meters do not retain data from the previous year, making it impossible to draw accurate conclusions.” Furthermore, state agencies often do not collaborate on data sharing. The study highlights a serious issue with the lack of reliable and comprehensive time series data for the entire country. The provision of such data by agencies like the Hellenic Meteorological Service (EMY) or the National Observatory of Athens faces many obstacles, including the unavailability of recent meteorological data (post-2004). Improved collaboration between the ministry and relevant agencies is necessary to ensure that this critical data is readily accessible, the study says.

The detailed Copernicus report for July states: “Drought conditions are back again in large parts of Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean region, Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries… Above-average temperatures have directly affected soil moisture and vegetation growth… Large areas in the Mediterranean region, particularly in central and southern Italy, northwestern Spain, Greece and central western Turkiye, are currently experiencing drought conditions and already seeing impacts on vegetation growth.”

“Hours of irrigation have been reduced for producers, as has the frequency with which they are allowed to irrigate,” says Thanos Pappas, an agronomist from the Agricultural Cooperative of Naoussa. “Due to prolonged high temperatures, the trees are experiencing thermal stress. As a result, the fruit cannot develop properly and is not of the expected size. This year, we are seeing a shortage of large fruits,” he adds. Meanwhile, consumer demand has increased as people eat more fruit to cope with the heat. However, local market agents note that, for now, there is no price increase at the producer level.

In the Messara area of Crete, which is home to many vegetable greenhouses, local agricultural cooperative representative Antonis Kyriakakis reports severe challenges. “We have a significant problem. Many plots with vegetables, potatoes and watermelons cannot be properly irrigated, leading to a predicted decrease in production. Numerous greenhouses were either left unplanted or were planted and then dried up due to insufficient water,” Kyriakakis says. He warns that the reduced quantities will inevitably result in higher prices for consumers.

At the same time, Soulis explains that scientific knowledge and logic are not always applied in practice. “If you have a water problem, greenhouse cultivation can be a very effective solution. With good technology, greenhouses can significantly reduce or even eliminate water consumption,” he says. Proper management of all factors related to both cultivation and irrigation is essential. “It’s not just about how you irrigate but also when you irrigate, or rather, when exactly you need to irrigate. While drip irrigation is designed to save water, you can still waste water if you irrigate when the plant doesn’t need it.”

Water scarcity

In Thessaly, fields that were still flooded in the spring and were only recently sown now face a lack of water for irrigation. “From the flood, we suddenly found ourselves in a drought,” says Dimitris Tsiouris, president of TOEB Pineios. Storm Daniel caused extensive damage to infrastructure, which remains unrepaired. “We’ve developed a program to ensure we have enough water by the end of August. Every four days, we supply water to a different area to prevent producers from losing their crops for a second year.”

“The water needs have increased due to the prolonged dry period combined with high temperatures. Irrigation networks face many issues and significant losses because they are exposed,” says Thanasis Marinos, president of TOEB Tavropos. The current solution is to limit consumption and hope for rain, but not too much, as that could lead to further flooding.

Due to the climate crisis, we are facing a drier and warmer climate. However, climate differs from weather, and forecasting is limited in scope. “What will happen year by year is uncertain, and we shouldn’t plan based on annual expectations. We might experience two years of ample rainfall or a third consecutive year of drought. Given our water resource challenges, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and maintain a constant state of alert. But instead, we plan on paper and implement measures only when water reserves are nearly depleted. We should be careful with our consumption, even when water is available,” Soulis explains. He compares water management to managing money: If you spend all the money you have just received, you will be left hungry until you are paid again.

“Before considering drastic solutions like changing crops, we must manage what we have effectively and, above all, accurately measure existing resources. Currently, we estimate water usage based on cultivated areas and crop types, but we don’t know the actual amount being consumed,” says Soulis. To illustrate the discrepancies in paper-based calculations, he cites his work with two kiwi fruit producers in different areas. “We’ve asked them to irrigate based on their estimates and experience. One uses twice as much water as the other, which not only wastes water but is also detrimental to the cultivation.”

It is irrational that when reservoirs are built, water distribution networks are often tendered separately. “First, we construct a dam and then, 10-15 years later, we build the distribution network,” he notes. “We have infrastructure but do not maintain it. Irrigation systems are outdated and frequently malfunction, leading to significant water wastage.”

Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions, but it is crucial to measure and manage water in each area “according to long-term availability, regardless of the crop,” Soulis concludes.