Smart solutions for land register

Bidding to reduce time and costs for citizens, artificial intelligence is being introduced for the first time in a public body, the land registry.

Addressing the last cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred extensively to the reform of the land registry, saying that the next step is “smart ideas and solutions on how to correct documents and speed up decisions.”

Its implementation will also serve as a guide to what can happen in the future in public administration.

The key innovation that AI will introduce in the land registry is that there will be a clear reduction in the time it takes to process a case, reduced from the current 20 to 30 minutes to just 10 minutes.

First and foremost, AI will be able to quickly read and interpret a contract content in plain language, as well as recognize the type of deed. Second, it will be able to automatically apply the legal rules applicable to the deed it detects, allowing the process to move much faster.

AI will also be able to identify whether all the necessary elements for the legal control of a contract, such as updates and an ENFIA (property tax) declaration, are present, while performing a formal legality check too.

After the check, it will be able to generate an automatic recommendation to the supervisor, with items it suggests to approve or reject.

Moreover, AI will identify errors and point them out in the exact place in the text of the contract. The final deed will be in human hands, as the supervisor will conduct the final check before signing. A critical component is that the method not only shortens the time but also lowers the cost of legal control per contract, from the 15 euros that the state presently spends for each recommendation to just 0.30 euros.

“The implementation of AI with the gradual acquisition of experience by supervisors can lead to a further reduction in the time needed to process a case,” said Deputy Digital Governance Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis in comments to Kathimerini, underlining that essentially “an innovative system is introduced that facilitates the public administration in reducing speed, costs and errors.” The system was developed in collaboration with Open AI, the company that created ChatGPT, ensuring high technological quality and reliability.