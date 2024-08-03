Cattle plague may lead to increased cheese prices

Amid an ongoing cattle plague with the number of farm units registering positive cases of rinderpest increasing by the day, Minister of Rural Development and Food Kostas Tsiaras is not ruling out the possibility of price hikes, especially regarding popular cheeses, such as feta and graviera.

He was quick to note however that everything depends on the extent of the spread of the disease and how many animals will need to be killed.

The number of units that have been found to have cases has now exceeded 37 across the country after the detection of cases in Rodopi, northern Greece. On Thursday, units in Ilia were also found to be positive, while according to what was announced by the Ministry of Rural Development, animals that probably carry the virus have been transferred to units in 11 of the 13 regions of the country. By Friday the number of animals that had been killed had exceeded 13,500.