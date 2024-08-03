ECONOMY

EU directive will mandate appliance repairs, save consumers money

EU directive will mandate appliance repairs, save consumers money
[Shutterstock]

A European Union directive, activated earlier this week, will oblige manufacturers of many electrical appliances, from washing machines to smartphones and computers, to provide repair services at reasonable cost instead of directing consumers to buy new ones.

EU officials believe the directive, if properly applied, will lead to estimated consumer savings of €176.5 billion in a period of 15 years. It will also result in big savings in packaging materials.

After repair, warranty will be extended by a year. In case repair is impossible, manufacturers will be obliged to provide similar products.

Member-states have until July 31, 2026, to adopt the directive. 

EU Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Olive oil under threat of EU ban
ECONOMY

Olive oil under threat of EU ban

Chinese online retailer Temu latest to face EU’s strictest level of digital scrutiny
ECONOMY

Chinese online retailer Temu latest to face EU’s strictest level of digital scrutiny

Commission welcomes letter from Mitsotakis urging action on multinationals
ECONOMY

Commission welcomes letter from Mitsotakis urging action on multinationals

Greek PM urges Commission to take action on multinationals
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM urges Commission to take action on multinationals

EIB funding for startups and SMEs
ECONOMY

EIB funding for startups and SMEs

EU investigates possible cartel practices
FINANCE

EU investigates possible cartel practices