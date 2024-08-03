EU directive will mandate appliance repairs, save consumers money

A European Union directive, activated earlier this week, will oblige manufacturers of many electrical appliances, from washing machines to smartphones and computers, to provide repair services at reasonable cost instead of directing consumers to buy new ones.

EU officials believe the directive, if properly applied, will lead to estimated consumer savings of €176.5 billion in a period of 15 years. It will also result in big savings in packaging materials.

After repair, warranty will be extended by a year. In case repair is impossible, manufacturers will be obliged to provide similar products.

Member-states have until July 31, 2026, to adopt the directive.