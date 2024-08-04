Attica region’s farmers markets website launches

The website of the the Farmers Markets of the Region of Attica (foreaslaikon.gov.gr) is now up and running.

According to a social media post by Charis Pasvantidis, head of the Department of Financial Management of the Attica Region’s Farmers Markets, which was republished by the Attica Federation of Farmers Market Sellers Associations, consumers will be able to be informed about where a farmers market (“laiki” in Greek) operates with the relevant map for easy identification, while farmers market sellers and citizens can submit requests, complaints and suggestions through the website.

There are 7,000 vendors that sell their produce at the 261 markets per week, attracting more than 800,000 consumers for their cheap and quality products.