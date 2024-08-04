Nafplio welcomes mega cruise ship

The Seabourn Encore, a luxury cruise ship built by Fincantieri of Italy for Seabourn Cruise Line, docked at Nafplio in the eastern Peloponnese, dwarfing the Bourtzi Fortress on Saturday. Sailing from the Ionian island of Corfu, the 210-meter ultra-luxurious ship carrying over 560 passengers, mainly British and American, disembarked at the port of Nafplio. Several visitorsstayed in the city center and toured it, while others chose to visit nearby archaeological sites, of which there are many in the wider area.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy