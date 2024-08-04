ECONOMY

Nafplio welcomes mega cruise ship

The Seabourn Encore, a luxury cruise ship built by Fincantieri of Italy for Seabourn Cruise Line, docked at Nafplio in the eastern Peloponnese, dwarfing the Bourtzi Fortress on Saturday. Sailing from the Ionian island of Corfu, the 210-meter ultra-luxurious ship carrying over 560 passengers, mainly British and American, disembarked at the port of Nafplio. Several visitorsstayed in the city center and toured it, while others chose to visit nearby archaeological sites, of which there are many in the wider area. 

