ECONOMY

Banks move to monthly use fees

Banks move to monthly use fees

Banks are considering replacing fees for each transaction with monthly fees that will vary according to the package the customers use.

More expensive packages will come with more benefits, but, in any case, are planned to cost no more than 10 euros per month.

Bill payments and money transfers account for the vast majority of electronic transactions currently subject to a fee.

The number of user accounts active in online banking has exploded in recent years, reaching 14 million, as several users have multiple bank accounts. Since 2020, the number of online transactions has doubled to nearly 500 million. Online transactions have not only drastically cut interactions with tellers, but have also reduced ATM transactions.

This is not an innovation. Many banks in European member-states follow this model. But, until now, Greek banks, to the annoyance of customers, clung to the model of ad hoc fees for each of several transactions.

The monthly fee packages will include ample, but limited, standing orders and money transfers.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Alpha sets higher goals for dividend
ECONOMY

Alpha sets higher goals for dividend

National Bank of Greece announces first-half profits of €670 million
ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece announces first-half profits of €670 million

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%
ECONOMY

Optima Bank H1 profits up 57%

Upward revision for Eurobank
BUSINESS

Upward revision for Eurobank

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece
ECONOMY

Piraeus bank CEO optimistic about economic growth in Greece

Mutual funds see interest from savers
BANKING

Mutual funds see interest from savers