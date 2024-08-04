ECONOMY

Greece’s new POS rules target restaurants

As of last Thursday, Greek restaurants and similar establishments are required to use new “smart” cash registers.

These devices automatically report sales and table orders to the tax authorities, even before the bills are paid, in an effort to curb tax evasion. The system records all orders and prevents transactions from being erased, eliminating the problem of fraudulent receipts.

Restaurants, pizzerias and snack bars must comply with the new rules or face inspections and penalties. There are exemptions for restaurants in villages with fewer than 500 inhabitants and on islands with fewer than 3,100 inhabitants, excluding tourist areas.

