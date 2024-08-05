ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Amman

File photo.

Aegean Airlines has suspended flights to and from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan until Thursday. The suspension also applies to flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until the same date.

Passengers with flights booked to or from Beirut, Tel Aviv and Amman through August 31 can change or cancel their flights at no additional cost, either by phone or through the airline’s website. They will receive a refund or a credit voucher.

Recent tensions have caused several airlines to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancel flights to Israel and Lebanon.

The Greek airline said in an announcement that it is closely monitoring regional developments and following advice from relevant authorities. For more information, visit aegeanair.com.

Middle East Tourism War

