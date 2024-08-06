ECONOMY

Greek funds increasingly turn to foods sector for opportunities

Greek funds increasingly turn to foods sector for opportunities

Investment funds are increasingly putting their money into small and medium-sized firms.

In the past couple of weeks two deals in the foods sector were announced: In one, investment funds SMERC and Inspiring Earth have joined forces to invest in three olive oil producers (Latzimas SA, LASITIA SA and Olympian Green International SA) with the avowed goal of creating an export-oriented “national champion.”

The targeted markets are the biggest global importers of olive oil, namely the US, Brazil, Australia and Japan. SMERC, headed by former banker Nikos Karamouzis, is not a newcomer to the sector; it is also looking to acquire majority stakes in cosmetics and food supplement firms.

Food Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supermarket sales show price hikes slowing down
ECONOMY

Supermarket sales show price hikes slowing down

Greece’s new POS rules target restaurants
ECONOMY

Greece’s new POS rules target restaurants

Attica region’s farmers markets website launches
ECONOMY

Attica region’s farmers markets website launches

Cattle plague may lead to increased cheese prices
ECONOMY

Cattle plague may lead to increased cheese prices

Increased production in 2024 expected to lower olive oil prices, producers say
ECONOMY

Increased production in 2024 expected to lower olive oil prices, producers say

The threat of food shortages
ECONOMY

The threat of food shortages