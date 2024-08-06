Supermarket sales show price hikes slowing down

Investment management firm Blackstone has entered into negotiations to buy the 538-room Grand Hyatt Athens, on Syngrou Avenue. Blackstone’s offer to owners Henderson Park and Hines is €230 million. A deal before the end of the year is likely.

Supermarkets’ revenue rise during the first half of 2024 was due to sales volume and not higher prices, data show.

Revenue rose 3% compared with the same period in 2023, to €5.86 billion from €5.69 billion. Sales volume rose 2.9%. In the first half of 2023, revenue had risen 9.6% compared to 2022, without sales volume rising at all. Prices may have kept increasing in some foodstuffs, but at a slower pace than during 2022-23.

The longer tourism peak season has also played a part in the increase of sales volume. After rising to an all-time high during the most recent inflationary spike, private label sales declined to 26.8% of the total.

In the category of non-alcoholic drinks, sales volume rose 6.6% and sales value 8.1% because the category includes coffee drinks; the price of coffee has risen significantly globally and further increases are expected.

Data show prices of foods rose an average of 0.8%, but prices of personal care and household products dropped 2.8% and 1.4%, respectively.