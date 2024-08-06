Passenger traffic at Athens airport was 9.3 pct up in July

Passenger traffic at Athens’ international airport posted a 9.3% increase in July 2024, compared to the same month of 2023, according to figures released by the airport.

Passenger traffic at Eleftherios Venizelos airport in July amounted to 3.61 million. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 5.9 percent and 10.8 percent.

Overall, during the first seven months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 17.62 million passengers, marking an increase of 14.6 percent. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, showed an increase of 8.0 percent and 17.6 percent respectively..

The number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first seven months of 2024 reached 150,344, recording an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Both domestic and international flights increased by 5.5 percent and 17.8 percent compared to 2023.