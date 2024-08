Zara-Piraeus. The largest Zara store in Greece, covering approximately 5,000 square meters, and one of the largest in Europe is about to open in the Piraeus Tower, in the center of Piraeus, on Friday. This is a store that reflects the new strategy of the Spanish fashion giant Inditex for large sales areas, a strategy mainly developed after the pandemic.

About a third of the revenue in retail clothing sales from February 2023 to January 2024 went to Zara brands, company data show, confirming its dominance of the sector.

During that period, Zara sales reached €725.48 million, an 18% rise from the previous annual period.