High demand boosts hotel room prices in Greek capital

The average price of a hotel room in Athens topped €200 in June, 17.7% up from June 2023 and 33% higher than June 2022.

Strong demand is driving prices up as Athens is no longer a mere stopover for visitors headed for the islands. And competition from short-term stays in apartments appears to have had no effect.

Specifically, the average hotel room price in June was €206.44, while the average occupancy rate, at 91.7%, was only marginally lower than last year’s. Average occupancy from January-June 2024 was 75.5%.

Sector professionals say that prices kept increasing in July and estimate the occupancy rate was up, as well. These estimates are supported by data about Athens International Airport (AIA) passengers.

Arrivals and departures together came to 3.61 million in July, up 9.3% on July 2023. Domestic passenger traffic rose 5.9% and international traffic 10.8%. Altogether, passenger traffic at AIA from January-July 2024 reached 17.62 million or 14.6% up on the same period in 2023. Domestic and international traffic rose 8% and 17.6%, respectively.