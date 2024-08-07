ECONOMY

Average pension in Greece at €816.95

Average pension in Greece at €816.95

The average pension is €816.95, according to state data, which also show a great disparity between private sector (average: €749.11) and public sector pensions (average: €1,224.45) due to pension cuts during the financial crisis. 

Of the total of 2,495,464 pensioners, just 718,000 get over €1,000. The most recent data available from the European Union, from 2021, show large disparities, with Luxemburgers’ pensions averaging €2,575 monthly, while Bulgarians’ average €226.

Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moody’s demographic alarm
MARKETS

Moody’s demographic alarm

Demographic crisis mostly affects Southern Europe
SOCIAL SECURITY

Demographic crisis mostly affects Southern Europe

Goal to speed up pension issuance
ECONOMY

Goal to speed up pension issuance

Average monthly income from new pensions rises 5.3% in May
ECONOMY

Average monthly income from new pensions rises 5.3% in May

Number of working pensioners soars in Greece
ECONOMY

Number of working pensioners soars in Greece

Bolstering jobs and salaries
SOCIAL SECURITY

Bolstering jobs and salaries