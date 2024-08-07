Average pension in Greece at €816.95

The average pension is €816.95, according to state data, which also show a great disparity between private sector (average: €749.11) and public sector pensions (average: €1,224.45) due to pension cuts during the financial crisis.

Of the total of 2,495,464 pensioners, just 718,000 get over €1,000. The most recent data available from the European Union, from 2021, show large disparities, with Luxemburgers’ pensions averaging €2,575 monthly, while Bulgarians’ average €226.