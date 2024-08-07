Deputy minister advises Greeks to holiday on mainland as island prices soar

Deputy Migration Minister Sofia Voultepsi advised Greeks who cannot afford a holiday on the islands to consider visiting the mainland instead, during an interview on OPEN TV on Wednesday morning.

Discussing the high price of ferry tickets to the Greek islands, Voultepsi acknowledged the problem but suggested: “People can find a way out. I don’t mean that there is no solution, but they can go to their village or to the mainland.”

In response, the main opposition SYRIZA party issued a statement criticising Voultepsi, saying: “MPs are now officially announcing that Greeks don’t have the right to visit the islands; that they have become a ‘forbidden zone’ for them.”

Increased operating and wage costs are keeping ferry ticket prices high, making them unaffordable for many Greeks who want to travel to the islands this summer.