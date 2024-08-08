Minister: Country will ‘live without lamb’ on August 15

Minister of Rural Development Kostas Tsiaras said on Wednesday that the traditional August 15 festivities will take place without lamb, while hinting that slaughterhouses across the country are expected to remain closed next week.

“We will live without lamb on August 15,” Tsiaras said in comments to Skai TV.

Five new outbreaks of cattle plague were detected on Wednesday in the region of Western Greece, three in Aitoloakarnania in central Greece and two in Ilia in southern Greece. To date, 18,335 sheep and goats have been killed or are expected to be killed, as announced by the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Ministry sources said that the effort to eradicate the disease is under way with the veterinary services on alert. However, they stressed that the final decision on extending the ban on animal movement and slaughter will be taken on Friday, based on the data that will be available.