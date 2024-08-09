ECONOMY

Payments by card up 12.5% in Q2

Payments by card up 12.5% in Q2
The Finance Ministry is in talks with all parties involved to get card charges reduced.

The value of payments by credit and debit card rose 12.5% in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024 to over €18.8 billion.

The number of transactions by card rose 15.2% to 629.2 million.

The numbers include transactions made abroad with cards issued by Greek banks.

Data show that the use of pre-paid cards is declining, with 12.9% fewer transactions in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Debit cards are, unsurprisingly, much more prevalent: The number of debit cards belonging to Greek residents rose 2.4%, to 15.9 million, while credit cards rose 6% to 2.9 million and pre-paid cards were up 0.6% to 2.3 million. For each transaction made by credit card, 11 were made by debit card.

Greeks are increasingly buying goods and services abroad by card. In the second quarter, the number of transactions by debit card rose 29.9% and their value rose 33.6% to €1.7 billion, while credit card transactions rose 25% and their value 20%, to €332.3 million. The value of pre-paid card transactions was €61 million.

The value of transactions, mainly by tourists, with cards issued abroad rose 12.5%, to €3.3 billion.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
R&D spending in decline
ECONOMY

R&D spending in decline

Greek stocks badly hit by global fears
ECONOMY

Greek stocks badly hit by global fears

Cyprus sees surplus soar in H1
FINANCE

Cyprus sees surplus soar in H1

Cyprus fund to begin investments
FINANCE

Cyprus fund to begin investments

Bank of Cyprus sets reference interest rate
ECONOMY

Bank of Cyprus sets reference interest rate

EU probe into Vasilikos LNG project
FINANCE

EU probe into Vasilikos LNG project