Coca-Cola HBC raises sales, profit estimates

Coca-Cola HBC raises sales, profit estimates

HBC announced Wednesday that it expected net sales revenue to increase 8-12% in 2024, compared to earlier estimates of 6-7%. And this despite the current global climate of uncertainty that forces several firms to be more cautious about sales and revenue growth.

The bottler is also counting on operating profits rising 7-12% from a previous estimate of 3-9%. Second quarter operating profits rose 7.5%, to €564.1 million and gross profit margin rose 1%, the company said.

