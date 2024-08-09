ATHEX ends flat after gaining 1%

The Athens Stock Exchange closed only marginally higher and far from the intraday high Friday. In that, it followed the general caution displayed by European markets and Wall Street.

The general index ended at 1,383.31, up 0.06%, having gained up to 0.9%. Turnover was €75.02 million.

Blue chips gained 0.04% and mid-caps were unchanged. Banks rose 0.28%.

On a weekly basis, the general index dropped 3.3%; banks also declined by the same percentage. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s rebound could not offset Monday’s 6.27% plunge and the rebound fizzled on Thursday and Friday.

Cosmetics firm Sarantis outperformed all blue chips, gaining 4.25%. PPC and Autohellas were up more than 1%. On the losing side, Motor Oil, Jumbo and ElvalHalcor all dropped more than 1%.

On Monday, the focus will be on the MSCI’s quarterly restructuring of its indices.

Currently, MSCI Greece is made up of 10 stocks: OTE, OPAP, Jumbo, PC, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Metlen and Motor Oil. Domestic analysts say another stock could be added, most likely cement producer Titan.