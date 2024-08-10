New Crete airport to be finished by early 2027

The new airport at Kastelli, near Iraklio on the island of Crete, is under construction and will be completed in February 2027.

Its annual capacity is estimated to reach 10 million passengers by 2030, to be expanded later to 14 million.

Managers of the consortium, made up of construction group GEK Terna and Indian airport developer GMR Airports, told Kathimerini construction is 40% complete, with the terminal more than 90% complete.

A power station and waste treatment plant facilities are also under construction and groundbreaking for the air traffic control tower has been completed, the consortium managers said.

The terminal area, at 93,572 square meters, is 32% larger than initially planned. The 3,200-meter (2-mile) runway will be able to accommodate long-haul flights.