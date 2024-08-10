Mobile banking use growing at rapid pace

Mobile banking users in Greece have reached 6.2 million, more than users of internet banking through PCs, which number 3.6 million.

The numbers reflect accounts used rather than individuals, since many have more than one account.

In the past two years, mobile users have grown 41%, bank data show. In the past year, mobile transactions (excluding queries) grew 34%, to 118 million, passing electronic transactions via PC for the first time. The latter remained nearly unchanged at 113 million.

The use of digital wallets is also expanding fast: There were 25.4% more cards in digital wallets in the second quarter of the year than during the same period in 2023.

Of the total of 21.1 million debit, credit and pre-paid cards issued by Greek banks, 3.8 million are in digital wallets.

The value of domestic transactions made through digital wallets by Greek residents rose 56.2% to €1.7 billion in the second quarter, while that of transactions abroad rose 185% to €567 million.