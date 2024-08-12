New development plan places more emphasis on industry, less on tourism

A new development plan drafted by the Ministry of Development will place more emphasis on expanding the country’s industrial base rather than its tourist capacity.

Coming just two years after the previous plan, which has admittedly failed to reach most of its goal, the plan will try to boost investment through targeted tax breaks rather than handing out subsidies.

The ministry favors creating more industrial zones, especially in Attica, since manufacturing has become less polluting and the previously imposed restrictions are no longer valid. Legislation will likely be ready by the end of September.