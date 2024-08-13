Minimum tax haul targets set

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue, known by its Greek acronym AADE, demands that its inspectors bring in revenue amounting to five times the cost of inspections. AADE Governor George Pitsilis notes that, while the collection of fines for tax code violations has improved, still only a small percentage of the attested fines is collected.

Pitsilis wants revenue from inspections to cover both the employees’ salaries and the costs of their inspections, including transport and accommodations.

This year, according to the authority, a total of 170,385 inspections will be made, most on site. The goals set for each tax inspector must be achieved 100%. AADE inspectors must ensure that total tax revenue this year will reach 65 billion euros.

AADE total revenue, which should increase each year, must not only match nominal GDP growth, but exceed it, Pitsilis says.

The minimum goal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is to ensure payment of €2.8 billion out of the €115 billion in old tax debts and €2.3 billion out of the €3.433 billion in unpaid taxes accrued over the first five months of the year by 4,253,031 taxpayers.