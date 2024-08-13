ECONOMY

Minimum tax haul targets set

Minimum tax haul targets set
[InTime News]

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue, known by its Greek acronym AADE, demands that its inspectors bring in revenue amounting to five times the cost of inspections. AADE Governor George Pitsilis notes that, while the collection of fines for tax code violations has improved, still only a small percentage of the attested fines is collected.

Pitsilis wants revenue from inspections to cover both the employees’ salaries and the costs of their inspections, including transport and accommodations.

This year, according to the authority, a total of 170,385 inspections will be made, most on site. The goals set for each tax inspector must be achieved 100%. AADE inspectors must ensure that total tax revenue this year will reach 65 billion euros.

AADE total revenue, which should increase each year, must not only match nominal GDP growth, but exceed it, Pitsilis says.

The minimum goal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is to ensure payment of €2.8 billion out of the €115 billion in old tax debts and €2.3 billion out of the €3.433 billion in unpaid taxes accrued over the first five months of the year by 4,253,031 taxpayers.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
More record tax receipts seen in 2025
ECONOMY

More record tax receipts seen in 2025

Declared incomes top €100 bln
ECONOMY

Declared incomes top €100 bln

Greece’s new POS rules target restaurants
ECONOMY

Greece’s new POS rules target restaurants

Tax dues to go under scrutiny
TAXATION

Tax dues to go under scrutiny

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1
ECONOMY

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1

Tax return submssion deadline extended
TAXATION

Tax return submssion deadline extended