Trading week starts with 1.08% gain

The week started on the right foot at the Athens Stock Exchange, with the market recovering some important ground from last Monday’s 6.27% mini-crash and closing just shy of 1,400 points.

The rebound, which had started last Tuesday, had stalled on Thursday and Friday.

The general index gained 1.08% to close at 1,398.20 points. Turnover was €69.65 million on 15,575,747 shares changing hands.

Blue chips rose 1.16% and mid-caps, 0.93%.

Among blue chips, the top gainers were power company PPC (2.86%), toy retailer Jumbo (also 2.86%), Piraeus Bank (2.30%), cement producer Titan (2.01%), National Bank (1.76%) and Eurobank (1.53%).

The leading losers were car retailing and leasing firm Autohellas (1.92%), metals group ElvalHalcor (0.91%) and Athens International Airport (0.67%).

Banks Piraeus and Alpha posted the highest sales volumes with 4,676,762 and 4,512,007 shares, respectively. They were also top in traded value, with €17.63 million and €6.96 million.

Of the 116 traded stocks, 62 gained, 34 dropped and 20 ended unchanged.