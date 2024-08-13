Total corporate turnover reached €119.38 bln in Q2

Total turnover by Greek companies in the second quarter (April-June) rose 5.7% year-on-year to €119.38 billion. First-half revenue was €220.19 billion, compared to €212.17 in the first half of 2023, a 3.8% increase. Part of the increase was due to inflation.

Construction led all sectors in turnover rise, with 16.6%, while lower energy prices hurt electricity, natural gas, steam and air-conditioning firms, whose turnover dropped 19.8%. In wholesale and retail commerce, turnover rose to €45.50 billion, from €43.65 billion. In manufacturing, it went up to €24.65 billion from €23.24 billion and in transport and logistics, turnover rose to €6.75 billion from €6.28 billion.

Turnover-wise, the second quarter of 2024 was the best one in the five years since 2019. Second-quarter turnover dropped from €79.94 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to €62.96 billion in 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic started and peaked, but rose to €81.60 billion in 2021 and €115.71 billion in 2022, before dropping to €112.89 billion in 2023.