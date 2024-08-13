ECONOMY

Total corporate turnover reached €119.38 bln in Q2

Total corporate turnover reached €119.38 bln in Q2
[InTime News]

Total turnover by Greek companies in the second quarter (April-June) rose 5.7% year-on-year to €119.38 billion. First-half revenue was €220.19 billion, compared to €212.17 in the first half of 2023, a 3.8% increase. Part of the increase was due to inflation.

Construction led all sectors in turnover rise, with 16.6%, while lower energy prices hurt electricity, natural gas, steam and air-conditioning firms, whose turnover dropped 19.8%. In wholesale and retail commerce, turnover rose to €45.50 billion, from €43.65 billion. In manufacturing, it went up to €24.65 billion from €23.24 billion and in transport and logistics, turnover rose to €6.75 billion from €6.28 billion.

Turnover-wise, the second quarter of 2024 was the best one in the five years since 2019. Second-quarter turnover dropped from €79.94 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to €62.96 billion in 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic started and peaked, but rose to €81.60 billion in 2021 and €115.71 billion in 2022, before dropping to €112.89 billion in 2023.

Business Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey-Abu Dhabi joint venture talks for Izmir Port continue, sources tell Reuters
ECONOMY

Turkey-Abu Dhabi joint venture talks for Izmir Port continue, sources tell Reuters

Construction magnate Babis Vovos dead at 91
ECONOMY

Construction magnate Babis Vovos dead at 91

Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders
BUSINESS

Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders

Attica Group’s big ferry splash
SHIPPING

Attica Group’s big ferry splash

Posidonia 2024: Pioneer cloud ERP solutions by Fleetwork
SHIPPING

Posidonia 2024: Pioneer cloud ERP solutions by Fleetwork

Changes on the OLP Board of Directors
ECONOMY

Changes on the OLP Board of Directors