The vast majority of pensioners will get an extra €15-30 from their pensions alone on January 1. However, thousands will also get an extra subsidy, ranging from €100-€200, especially those whose pensions do not exceed €700 per month.

There will also be extra aid to compensate for inflation and will also be pegged to economic growth.The total cost of state subsidies to pensions will reach €100 million and will be funded from a windfall tax on refineries.