Headline index tops 1,400 again

Greece’s stock market reclaimed the 1,400-point mark Tuesday after six sessions.

Despite trading within a fairly narrow band, the Athens Stock Exchange general index went through several ups and downs, before settling at 1,403.17 points, up 0.36%. Intra-day, it hit a low of 1,394.62 (-0.25%) and a high of 1,404.62 (+0.46%).

Turnover was €82.47 million, with 15,509,702 shares changing hands.

Blue chips gained 0.40% and mid-caps 0.57%.

Among blue chips, the greatest gains were made by metals company Viohalco (1.83%), Piraeus Bank (1.78%), National Bank (1.33%), power company PPC (1.31%) and Alpha Bank (1.29%).

The greatest losses were sustained by Motor Oil (3.67%), Aegean Airlines (1.21%), metals and energy group Metlen, formerly Mytilineos (1%) and Eurobank (0.94%).

Motor Oil’s steep drop was a result of MSCI excluding it from its Greece Standard index, leaving it with nine stocks (OTE, OPAP, Jumbo, PPC, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, National Bank, Piraeus Bank and Metlen). Greek analysts did not anticipate this and, in fact, expected MSCI to add an 11th stock, cement producer Titan, to the index.