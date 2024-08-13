ECONOMY

Fire-affected municipalities to receive emergency funding of 4.7 mln euros

A burned house is seen in Nea Penteli suburb of Athens, on Tuesday, following a major wildfire that has burned into the northern suburbs of the capital. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

The Interior Ministry has allocated emergency funding to eight municipalities in Attica affected by recent wildfires.

The total amount of 4.7 million euros was agreed upon after discussions between the interior and finance ministries, the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece, and the mayors of northeastern Attica.

Penteli, Marathon, Vrilissia, Dionysos and Halandri, the municipalities most affected by the fire, will receive the largest sums. Marathon and Penteli will each receive €1 million, Vrilissia will receive €750,000, Dionysos will receive €650,000 while Halandri will get €500,000.

Among the lesser-affected municipalities, Oropos will receive €350,000, while Rafina and Pallini will receive €300,000 and €150,000, respectively.

