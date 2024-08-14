ECONOMY

Global youth unemployment rate reaches 15-year-old low, ILO reports

[Shutterstock]

The global youth unemployment rate reached a 15-year-old low of 13% in 2023, lower than the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (13.8%), according to the International Labor Organization. In Greece, the rate was 22.3%.

However, the ILO is worried about the precarity of many of the jobs those aged 15-24 find and which contributes to high anxiety levels.

Moreover, there are millions without a job that are also out of training and with no, or very limited, job skills. And some regions, such as the Arab countries, Southeast Asia and the Pacific have not seen unemployment rebound post-pandemic.

What has definitely rebounded globally post-Covid is male employment, so that male and female youth jobless rates are almost equal, the ILO says. 

