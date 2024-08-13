Damage assessment begins for fire-affected areas in Attica

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced on Tuesday the beginning of damage assessment in buildings and businesses affected by the fire in northeastern Attica. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Region of Attica and the municipalities.

The housing assistance scheme has been activated for all structures (homes, commercial spaces, warehouses, etc.). The assistance consists of free state aid (80%) and an interest-free loan (20%) guaranteed by the Greek government. It is provided to the owners of the affected buildings for up to a maximum of 150 square meters, based on the total area of their properties, with the aim of restoring them.

At the same time, a scheme for the compensation of household goods and minor repair works in residences, as well as the coverage of the immediate needs of households whose homes were affected by the fire, has also been activated.

The municipalities will distribute this assistance to eligible recipients. Citizens can submit applications to each municipality starting Wednesday, August 14.

Furthermore, the state aid scheme for businesses has also been activated. This scheme includes a grant for material damages (equipment, raw materials, merchandise, commercial vehicles, production tools, etc.).

Business owners can submit applications and contact the Region of Attica starting Wednesday, August 14, 2024.