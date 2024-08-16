ECONOMY

Greece imports lamb as local slaughterhouses shut down due to cattle plague

[InTimeNews]

The wholesale meat market at Rentis now sells lambs from Romania and Spain, as local slaughterhouses have shut down as part of the effort to eradicate cattle plague.

But the imports do not come cheap: Lamb from Romania comes at €9.50 to €10.30 per kilo in the wholesale market from €8.00-8.80 in August 2023. The wholesale price for Spanish lamb ranges from €10.80-11.20. Greece had never imported lamb from Spain before.

Restrictions in local production will last at least until Monday and may be extended.

