Tax revenue from Jan-Jul 6.7 pct higher than target

According to government officials, the agencies of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance (pictured) and the tax administration (AADE) have almost completed the file that will be sent to Brussels for electronic invoicing, requesting an exemption from EU regulations.

Tax revenue in the first seven months of the year was significantly higher than the budgetary target, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has said.

In particular, tax revenue amounted to 36.993 billion euros, which is €2.317 billion or 6.7 percent higher than the target in the 2024 budget.

Most of the revenue derives from income tax.

In July tax revenues amounted to €7.794 billion euros, €1.059 billion euros or 15.7 percent above target.

The primary result on an adjusted cash basis was a surplus of €5.683 billion, against a primary surplus target of €1.655 million. [AMNA]

