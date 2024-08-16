ECONOMY

Stocks rise for a fifth straight day

Stocks rise for a fifth straight day

The Athens Stock Exchange posted gains for a fifth session in the row, finally erasing the tumble (6.27%) on Monday, August 5, when panicky investors were selling right and left.

The general index closed at 1,431.88, a gain of 0.62%, having risen as high as 1,438.67 (+1.10%) intraday.

During this truncated week – the market was closed on Thursday, a religious holiday – the index rose 3.51%. It has gained 10.73% since the beginning of the year. Turnover was €109.69, with 22,618,304 shares changing hands.

Blue chips gained 0.65% and mid-caps 0.93%. The biggest gainers among blue chips were construction group Ellaktor (3.27%), National Bank (2.40%), Titan (2.39%), OTE (1.43%) and Piraeus Bank (1.32%).

Losing blue chips were led by cosmetics firm Sarantis (1.89%), Autohellas (1.43%) and PPC (0.95%).

Of the 118 traded stocks, 69 ended with gains, 27 with losses and 22 ended unchanged. Volume leaders were Eurobank (4,223,771 shares) and Piraeus Bank (3,917,493).

Value leaders were National Bank (€27.89 million) and Piraeus (€15.59 million).

Markets Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Good day for markets across Europe
ECONOMY

Good day for markets across Europe

ATHEX ends flat after gaining 1%
ECONOMY

ATHEX ends flat after gaining 1%

Bank stocks drive second rebound day
ECONOMY

Bank stocks drive second rebound day

Greek stocks rebound, gain 1.98%
ECONOMY

Greek stocks rebound, gain 1.98%

Stocks get pummeled, drop 6.27%
ECONOMY

Stocks get pummeled, drop 6.27%

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut
ECONOMY

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut