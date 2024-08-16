Stocks rise for a fifth straight day

The Athens Stock Exchange posted gains for a fifth session in the row, finally erasing the tumble (6.27%) on Monday, August 5, when panicky investors were selling right and left.

The general index closed at 1,431.88, a gain of 0.62%, having risen as high as 1,438.67 (+1.10%) intraday.

During this truncated week – the market was closed on Thursday, a religious holiday – the index rose 3.51%. It has gained 10.73% since the beginning of the year. Turnover was €109.69, with 22,618,304 shares changing hands.

Blue chips gained 0.65% and mid-caps 0.93%. The biggest gainers among blue chips were construction group Ellaktor (3.27%), National Bank (2.40%), Titan (2.39%), OTE (1.43%) and Piraeus Bank (1.32%).

Losing blue chips were led by cosmetics firm Sarantis (1.89%), Autohellas (1.43%) and PPC (0.95%).

Of the 118 traded stocks, 69 ended with gains, 27 with losses and 22 ended unchanged. Volume leaders were Eurobank (4,223,771 shares) and Piraeus Bank (3,917,493).

Value leaders were National Bank (€27.89 million) and Piraeus (€15.59 million).